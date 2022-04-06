Area school districts receive funds for mental health support

MADISON (WKOW/WXOW) - School districts in southern Wisconsin and around the state are getting money to provide mental health care and related services to students.
The funds are part of Governor Tony Evers' Get Kids Ahead initiative that he announced during his State of the State speech earlier this year.
According to the governor's office, schools can use the money to provide "direct mental healthcare, hire and support mental health navigators, provide mental health first aid and trauma-based care training, or provide family assistance programs."
“We know that long before the pandemic hit, kids across our state were already facing immense challenges with their mental health, but as parents and educators are seeing firsthand, these challenges have only been made worse by the isolating and traumatic events of the past two years,” said Gov. Evers in a statement. “These funds will go directly towards whatever mental health support and services our kids need so they can be successful both in and out of the classroom to help them grow, learn, and get ahead.”
Some area districts getting funds include: Madison-Metropolitan ($361,660); Beloit ($95,050); Janesville ($132,583); Dodgeville ($26,287); Lodi ($29,438); Sauk Prairie ($44,834).