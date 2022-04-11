Area soccer coach charged, accused of sending sexually inappropriate messages to minor

MADISON (WKOW) — An area soccer coach is being charged with exposing a child to harmful descriptions after authorities found inappropriate texts sent to a teenager.
Jamie Lieberman, 34, appeared in Dane County Circuit court on Monday. Lieberman is the coach of the East Madison Futsal team. He entered a not guilty plea, and a court commissioner set a $500 bond.
According to a criminal complaint, Lieberman first made contact with his victim in January through her friend at a soccer tournament in Minnesota. The victim is a minor and plays soccer on an area team. Originally, he exchanged text messages with his victim about the sport.
The victim stated the messages "began to change" to questions about her day, how she was feeling and school. He asked in March to message her on Snapchat.
On April 4, the criminal complaint alleges the "Snapchat messages got bad." The victim provided police 45 images of different inappropriate messages Lieberman sent.
The complaint states the victim was "very disturbed by the messages" and was afraid he would show up at her soccer games.
When police contacted Lieberman on April 7, he admitted to sending the inappropriate messages and said he knew that the victim was a minor.
Lieberman appears in court next at the end of the month.