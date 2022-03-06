 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Highest snow totals will range from Dodgeville and Darlington to
Madison to Sheboygan and Port Washington.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Area winter weather emergencies declared Sunday

snow emergency

(WKOW) -- With some snow likely to hit southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon and through the evening, some communities are responding by declaring snow emergencies.

Below is a list of all of the communities that have declared snow emergencies so far.

Janesville

The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday March 7. A winter weather emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete.

To ensure that you do not receive a parking ticket, please move your vehicle prior to midnight and keep your vehicle off City streets until 9 p.m. March 7. READ MORE

