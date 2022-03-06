Area winter weather emergencies declared Sunday

(WKOW) -- With some snow likely to hit southern Wisconsin Sunday afternoon and through the evening, some communities are responding by declaring snow emergencies.
Below is a list of all of the communities that have declared snow emergencies so far.
Janesville
The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday March 7. A winter weather emergency means that all parked vehicles must be removed from City streets until snow and ice control operations are complete.
To ensure that you do not receive a parking ticket, please move your vehicle prior to midnight and keep your vehicle off City streets until 9 p.m. March 7.