Arizona attorney general confirms ongoing investigation of GOP fake electors

(WKOW) -- On Wednesday, Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes confirmed her office is investigating if fake electors tired to falsely claim Trump's won in the state during the 2020 presidential election.

This makes Arizona the next state behind Michigan and Georgia to take action against the potential election fraud.

"We are doing a thorough and professional investigation and we're going to do it on our timetable as justice demands," said Kris Mayes, Arizona Attorney General.

11 alternate electors signed documents confirming to be the state's authorized electors.

The announcement comes days after Georgia filed its indictment charging former president Donald Trump and 18 others for racketeering and conspiracy.

UCLA law professor and Director of its Safeguarding Democracy Project, Rick Hasen, says that evidence will play a huge role in whether states like Wisconsin pursue criminal charges.

"Every state has their own set of rules in terms of how elections are run. Every state also has a different factual context," Hasen said. "That call with the Secretary of State in Georgia was recorded, so there's very good evidence there. There may not be the same kind of evidence in Wisconsin or in another state."

Hasen said that Trump's eligibility would be the biggest question to be resolved before the election takes place next year.

"One question is whether or not the 14th amendment would require state officials to keep Donald Trump off the ballots, so he couldn't even be listed as a candidate on the ballot," Hasen said. "Those determined nations will have to be made before voting, even potentially before voting in a presidential primary, so we could get some early indications over the next six months as we move closer to the beginning of the presidential primary season."

Attorney General Mayes confirmed her office is taking a serious approach to their investigation but provided no context to its timeline or status. The Fulton County indictment could prove to be helpful to Arizona's investigators as it details how the election scheme came together in the state.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges against him.