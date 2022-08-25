Armed robbery suspect flees Sun Prairie, involved in 3 crashes during east Madison pursuit

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) — The Sun Prairie Police Department is actively investigating after they say a burglary suspect fled from police and was involved in three crashes during a pursuit.
Lieutenant Ryan Cox said in a release that around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sun Prairie police responded to a report of an armed robbery on the northeast side of the city.
Two victims were identified and told police that a suspect armed with a "long gun" stole one of the victim's black Dodge Ram truck and fled.
Officers later spotted the truck on HWY 151 heading toward Madison. They tried to stop the vehicle, and the driver fled.
Officers then pursued the vehicle, and the Madison Police Department responded to assist.
Road spikes were deployed, though the suspect continued on East Washington Avenue despite hitting the spikes.
Authorities report the suspect vehicle crashed into two other drivers and was involved in a third crash.
The truck came to a stop after the third crash, and the suspect ran.
Police created a perimeter and began tracking the suspect with K-9s, but the suspect was not found.
The stolen truck was recovered, as well as the long gun believed to have been used in the incident.
Sun Prairie police are still searching for the suspect and say they are actively investigating leads. MPD is investigating the crashes on East Washington Avenue.