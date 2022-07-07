Armed robbery suspect runs from police into East Towne Mall

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department took three people into custody Wednesday after reports of an armed robbery on the east side.
Sgt. Tyler Phillips said officers were dispatched to the Target parking lot on Lien Road at about 6:20 p.m. 911 callers reported an armed robbery.
A black sedan sped away from the area. Officers near the East Towne Mall watched the vehicle pull into the mall parking lot and park.
As police pulled in, one suspect ran from the vehicle, and went inside the mall.
Authorities were able to detain two of the suspects in the vehicle and a firearm was recovered.
The suspect who ran, was taken into custody outside Dicks Sporting Goods. A firearm was also recovered on him.
Police said this incident remains under investigation.