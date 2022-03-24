Armed robbery suspect shot during January arrest charged with attempted homicide

MADISON (WKOW) — An amended criminal complaint is providing more information into what led to an armed robbery suspect getting shot during a January arrest.
The complaint for Syngleton Smith-Harston was filed in Dane County Circuit Court on March 24. The original complaint was filed the same day as his arrest, January 11.
Smith-Harston faces 16 charges, including two counts of armed robbery, six counts of felony bail jumping, possessing a firearm as a felon and misappropriating ID information to obtain money. In the amended complaint two new charges were filed: two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.
The Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne confirmed Smith-Harton's new charges come as a result of a Department of Justice investigation into the shooting.
Smith-Harston's, along with co-defendant Cameron Smith, arrest came as the result of two armed robberies.
One of the robberies took place at Mobil Gas Station on North Sherman Avenue on January 10. The criminal complaint alleges Smith took approximately $800 out of the register while pointing a gun at the cashier. Smith-Harston stayed outside the store.
The robbery listed in the complaint was of a Green Cab driver, which took place on January 9. There, Smith and Smith-Harston are accused of robbing the cab driver at gunpoint, initially asking for the money in his wallet, then asking for his phone and the wallet itself. In the criminal complaint, the driver said he "believed he was lucky to still be alive." His cards were later used three times at the same Mobile station robbed by the defendants.
When it comes to the arrest, Smith was apprehended without incident. As previously reported, Smith-Harston jumped from a balcony and a chase ensued.
The criminal complaint alleges that during the pursuit, Smith-Harston pointed a handgun directly at the officers who were attempting to take him into custody. One stated she was "looking directly down the barrel" of the gun and "feared for her life and the life of the other officers."
Smith-Hartman allegedly shot several times while running, then continued to fire after he fell following a volley of shots from police.
The criminal complaint alleges the gun found on Smith-Harston is consistent with the weapon used in both armed robberies.