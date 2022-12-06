Armed robbery suspect steals laptops from Janesville Best Buy

JANESVILLE (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department is looking for a man after they said he robbed a Best Buy at gunpoint Monday evening.
Police said the man entered the Janesville store on Deerfield Drive at about 5 p.m. in a blue Golden State Warriors hoodie and asked for two MacBooks.
The clerk got the laptops and was about to walk him to the counter when the suspect showed a black handgun. Police report he told the clerk to give him the MacBooks and to look down as he walked out of the store.
The suspect got into a red Jeep Wrangler and was last seen driving westbound on Highway 14 toward the interstate.
If you have information about the suspect, you are asked to contact police at (608) 755-3100.