Armed robbery suspects arrested after nearly hitting squad car

MADISON (WKOW) — Two people suspected of armed robbery are now in custody after Madison police say they almost hit a squad car Wednesday.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were at the Northside Town Center Shopping Plaza on Sherman Avenue for a separate call when a driver nearly hit their squad car.
An officer realized the vehicle, and the man and women inside, matched the description to an armed robbery from earlier in the year.
Police interviewed the pair, identified as Aaron Terry-Washington and Tomeka Washington, and arrested them on armed robbery charges.