Armed robbery victim supports Wisconsin man's pardon

MADISON (WKOW) -- The victim of a Waukesha armed robbery told 27 News she supports the pardon given to the man who fired a gunshot during the crime.
The pardon for Michael Wilkins, 42, was one of 171 pardons announced last month by Governor Evers.
Court records show Wilkins and another man went into a convenience store in Waukesha at 2 a.m. on November 30, 1999, and demanded money from the clerk.
The clerk was Jill Pagels.
Wilkins, who was 18 at the time, pointed a gun at her.
"I'm staring down the barrel of a 38 (caliber revolver) and the hammer's back and I think, 'Hell no, I have worked through way too much to eat it at a Stop'n'Go,'" Pagels told 27 News.
"I was really just furious at the situation," Pagels said.
And the situation escalated.
"I was shot at during that time," she said. "I was not hit."
A criminal complaint states the bullet went into the ground. Court records show Wilkins told authorities he mistakenly fired the gun.
In March, Wilkins also told members of the governor's Pardon Advisory Board he did not intend to shoot.
Pagels said she felt she was a target.
"You don't have that fear at that moment but it's after," Pagels told 27 News.
During a pardon board hearing, Wilkins called the incident "horrible."
Two years after the convenience store hold up, Wilkins committed felony burglary, taking valuables from an acquaintance's home in Waukesha County.
Since that 2001 crime, Wilkins has been crime free. He told pardon advisory board members he's built a career as a sales manager but his felony record thwarted promotions.
Evers pardoned Wilkins from both felony crimes in April.
Pagels is now a professor at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. She told 27 News she was not contacted by pardon advisory board staff during Wilkins' pardon process.
But Pagels said she's heartened to know Wilkins has been law-abiding for more than 20 years.
"I felt okay in that he was staying the course," Pagels said.
Pagels continued to say it's a good thing when someone choses to become a better person.
"I also believe in humanity's individual and collective ability to grow and learn from mistakes," Pagels said. "To make a productive life that's positive and resourceful ... that's okay," she said.
When contacted by 27 News, Wilkins declined to comment.
A pardon advisory board member said neither the armed robbery case's prosecutor nor judge responded to an opportunity to comment on Wilkins' pardon bid.