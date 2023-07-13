Armored truck guard shot during robbery

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) -- An armored truck guard was shot during a robbery in Milwaukee.
Police say a robber shot the guard while he was either filling or emptying an ATM outside a bank.
Surveillance video obtained by WISN-TV shows someone in a blue hoodie walking towards the bank. Moments later, he's running away with bags in hand.
Investigators say two other guards were with the guard who got shot. One of them shot at the suspect, but it's unclear if the suspect was hit. The guard who was shot is in the hospital.