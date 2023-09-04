Around 25 people hurt after pier collapses at Memorial Union Terrace

MADISON (WKOW) -- Around 25 people were hurt after a pier collapsed at the Memorial Union Terrace on Labor Day.
A UW-Madison Police Department official said the collapse happened around 3 p.m.
The official said 60 to 80 people were on the pier at the time.
About 20 to 25 people suffered minor injuries, according to the official.
The Madison Fire Department reports six people reported injuries and one was taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.
The UWPD dive team went out and no one was found trapped in the wreckage.
The student who took the video told 27 News he was taking a photo to show how many people were crammed onto the dock when it collapsed.
Students there said they heard a "boom" -- at first thinking it sounded like gunshots or fireworks.
The students on the dock at the time of the collapse said "it happened fast."
A Memorial Union spokesperson said the pier is now closed, and UW-Madison is investigating. The spokesperson said the pier was going to be removed on Tuesday for the end of the summer season.
Anyone who lost an item in the collapse can contact Officer Adam Prescott at adam.prescott@wisc.edu.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 27 News learns more.