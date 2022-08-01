Arrest made in 2021 homicide in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) — City of Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles says the Madison Police Department assisted in the arrested of a man suspected in a 2021 homicide.
Sayles said Daemon Hanna is suspected in the shooting death of 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was killed in March, 2021. Hanna was arrested on July 28.
"We are currently working through the process with the potential of additional arrests in this matter," Sayles said.
Due to the expectation of additional arrests, Sayles said police are releasing "limited information" on the investigation at this time.
"If it were not for the community collaboration and the information provided by our community members, this investigation probably would still be ongoing," Sayles said.