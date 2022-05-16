 Skip to main content
Arrest made in apartment shooting on Madison's east side

  • Updated
Nakoosa Trail shooting 5-5-2022

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department made an arrest in connection to a shooting on the city's east side on May 5. 

According to an updated incident report a man listed as a person of interest "shortly after the shooting," now identified as Cameron Barber-Smith, was taken into custody on a parole violation May 10. 

Barber-Smith is now charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in connection to the Nakoosa Trail shooting, where a man was shot while standing on an apartment balcony. 

Three adults and a baby inside were not hurt. Authorities previously said the victim and suspect knew each other. 

