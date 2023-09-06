Arrest made in 'brutal attack' of UW-Madison student

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a man Wednesday morning in connection with the Sunday morning attack of a UW-Madison student.

Brandon Thompson, 26, of Madison is facing tentative charges of first-degree sexual assault, first-degree reckless injury and strangulation.

The Madison Police Department held a news conference Wednesday afternoon and said body camera footage was a "linchpin" in Thompson's arrest.

The woman, identified as a UW-Madison student in her 20s, was attacked on West Wilson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday.

A department spokesperson said the woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition but has since said she is expected to survive.

The public has been on high alert since the attack.

27 News spoke with several students moving in nearby who said they don't feel safe walking alone at night.

Maya Knotts and Deya Patel live down the block and are students at UW-Madison. Both moved in over Labor Day weekend and received the alert about the assault.

"I'm definitely concerned because I know the first thing I did was GPS where it was, and I didn't realize it was literally just the next intersection over -- so definitely scary," Knotts said.

"I was just a little nervous to walk home just because I have classes that end at like 7:30," Patel added. "So in the winter, that's terrible. And it made me a little nervous because you don't always have someone to walk home with you."

Knotts and Patel said they wouldn't feel safe until a suspect is caught.

UW Police Chief Kristen Rowan said the department is increasing patrol in the areas surrounding campus and assisting MPD with the investigation.

"No city is entirely immune from incidents of crime and violent crime at times," Rowan told 27 News. "That said, we also know that the city of Madison and the campus community is a safe community, and that we prioritize safety and do what we can to provide education and information to our community about ways that they can keep themselves safe."

Audio from dispatch and the officers on scene Sunday morning identified a person of interest as a male wearing sweatpants and a black long-sleeve shirt.

They said he was last seen heading towards John Nolen Drive from Wilson Street.

The officer added "whenever the call was dispatched is when he left the area."

Officers on scene reported the victim was found bloody and beaten.

Thompson's attorneys say he graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a degree in criminal justice administration.

This is a developing story.