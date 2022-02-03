Arrest made in connection to La Follette High School fight that seriously injured 15-year-old

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Police have made an arrest in connection to a fight at La Follette High School that seriously injured a student on January 14.
According to an updated incident report from spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, a 17-year-old has been arrested for substantial battery. 27 News is not naming the suspect due to them being a minor.
The 15-year-old victim told police after the incident that a group of students were making fun of him before things turned physical. Fryer said video shows the victim and another teen getting ready to fight each other, along with several other teens punching or attempting to punch the victim.
As a result of the fight, the victim will need oral surgery.