Arrest made in Dempsey Road burglary

MADISON (WKOW) – A man is in police custody after a March burglary at a business in the 3900 block of Dempsey Road.
Last month, officers were contacted by the manager of the business who reported that a suspect had broken in and stolen the keys to a vehicle. The suspect then drove the vehicle into other cars before leaving the scene.
Detectives with the Madison Burglary Crime Unit began working on the case and were able to recover the stolen vehicle, which was processed and later released. Detectives obtained video from numerous sources and processed forensic evidence.
On April 20, police arrested Paul J Ascher, 36. He's facing a number of charges - including burglary and multiple counts of criminal damage.
Ascher was out on bond at the time of the burglary.