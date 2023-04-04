Arrest made in sexual assault on Oregon bike trail

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault on a bike path in Oregon.

The sheriff's office reports Richard V. Cunningham, 42, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody Monday on tentative charges of second degree sexual assault, strangulation and felony bail jumping.

The assault took place at the end of March, with the victim reporting she was walking on the trail when she was tackled and assaulted.

The agency says DNA and GPS technology led to his arrest. Cunningham was on bail from a prior sexual assault when the crime happened.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says he empathizes with the fear and distress the community may have felt after the assault.

"I am hopeful the news of the arrest will help ease their concerns and further their confidence in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office commitment to public safety.” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in a statement on Facebook. “I also pray that this arrest will help the brave survivor of this assault begin to heal.”