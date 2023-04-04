 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Grounds are saturated and the potential is high for multiple rounds
of thunderstorms this evening into the overnight hours which could
lead to flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches is
expected.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Columbia, Dane, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Lafayette, Marquette,
Rock and Sauk. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 PM CDT this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more
heavy rain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Arrest made in sexual assault on Oregon bike trail

  • Updated
  • 0
Richard Cunningham

MADISON (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault on a bike path in Oregon. 

The sheriff's office reports Richard V. Cunningham, 42, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody Monday on tentative charges of second degree sexual assault, strangulation and felony bail jumping. 

The assault took place at the end of March, with the victim reporting she was walking on the trail when she was tackled and assaulted. 

The agency says DNA and GPS technology led to his arrest. Cunningham was on bail from a prior sexual assault when the crime happened. 

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says he empathizes with the fear and distress the community may have felt after the assault. 

"I am hopeful the news of the arrest will help ease their concerns and further their confidence in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office commitment to public safety.” said Sheriff Kalvin Barrett in a statement on Facebook. “I also pray that this arrest will help the brave survivor of this assault begin to heal.”

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you