Arrest made in year-long investigation into burglaries in downtown Madison, on campus

MADISON (WKOW) — A man is in police custody for a string of burglaries in downtown Madison and on the UW-Madison campus over the last year.
Madison Police Department (MPD) Detective Sgt. Scott Reitmeier told 27 News the arrest of Johnnie McGahee came as the result of a search warrant executed Tuesday on Wright Street near Straubel Street.
Reitmeier said MPD and the UW-Madison Police Department are each referring two charges of burglary to the Dane County District Attorney.
But, Reitmeier said police are still working to connect McGahee to potentially two or three dozen other burglaries.
"There's some working backwards to do now, now that we have some more information. We gathered quite a bit of evidence at the residence," Reitmeier said. "So we'll be working backwards to see if we can connect this person to some of these other incidents."
Reitmeier said McGahee targeted UW commercial buildings or academic buildings and downtown student housing. Stolen items include money and electronics like laptops, cellphones and headphones, according to Reitmeier.
"This this pattern of electronic items being taken from downtown student housing areas, and then having some connection to the north side is a trend that we've been tracking for probably more than a year just trying to Get some type of workable lead," Reitmeier said.
He said a break in the case came around a week and a half ago, which led them to executing the search warrant and finding "strong evidence" connecting McGahee to "specific crimes."
In many instances, Reitmeier reported students were home when the burglaries took place. The burglaries often happened during the middle of the night.
"The suspect really took advantage of unlocked doors, or easy access points, where if a number of students were living there, one student would come home, but their ... roommate hadn't been home yet," Reitmeier said. "So, the door was either left open or windows ajar, things like that in the warmer months. But in most of our cases, the victims were home and woke up the next morning to find their items gone."
Reitmeier stresses that to avoid burglaries, students should be locking their doors and vehicles, and make sure valuables are stored in a safe place.