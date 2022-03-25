 Skip to main content
Arrest warrant issued in Lake Delton stolen puppy, armed robbery investigation

  • Updated

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Lake Delton police issued a felony arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection to a robbery at Outlets at the Dells and other crimes in Lake Delton and Mauston.

Police are asking for the public's help finding Javanni Murjan Esteves, 41, and Adam Lujano, 39. 

Adam Lujano and Javanni Murjan Esteves

The arrest warrant was issued for Lujano. Esteves is wanted for questioning.  

Maybel, a 16-month-old Cavapoo, went missing during the Outlets at the Dells robbery and still has not been found. 

Owner's desperate plea for Maybel's safe return

Police were alerted that the vehicle the two are thought to be driving crossed the state line into Illinois hours after the Wednesday crimes. Lujano and Esteves have ties to the Chicago area as well as Juneau County.

Lujano Suspect truck

If you see either of the two, police ask that you contact local law enforcement immediately. Do not approach them; they may be armed. 

Lujano also has an outstanding warrant through the Illinois Department of Corrections, as well as Columbia and Juneau Counties. 