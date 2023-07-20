Arrestee dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound while being taken to Kenosha County Jail

PLEASANT PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police in Pleasant Prairie say two of their officers were involved in what they're calling a "critical incident" while taking a man arrested for weapons offenses to the Kenosha County Jail.
According to a post on the department's Facebook page, while the officers were driving the squad car on Sheridan Road near the entrance of the Kenosha County jail, officers heard a gunshot from the backseat prisoner portion of the car.
Police say the arrestee suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police did not find the gun during their initial search. Life-saving measures were attempted but the arrestee was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Racine County Sheriff's Office will conduct the investigation. Pleasant Prairie Police say they are committed to full transparency.