Arrowhead school board considering ban on some signage

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WKOW) – School districts across the state will surely be watching what happens at Arrowhead High School in Waukesha County.
The school board is considering a ban on what it calls “divisive” signs like pride flags, safe space stickers and other political posters.
The board had a meeting on the issue Tuesday morning and community members showed up to voice their concerns.
"I think social justice issues should be at home between parents and children,” said Danica Clarkson. “What I teach my children might not be what others teach their children.”
“If the student population is telling you that they don't feel safe and they wanna know where they can go when they don't feel safe then that would directly affect their learning and the board should listen to them,” said Val Wisniewski.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, the board didn’t vote on the proposal Tuesday, but members are expected to vote at their meeting on July 12.