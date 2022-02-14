Art exhibit at State Capitol highlights personal transplant journeys

MADISON (WKOW) - A new art exhibit is on display at the State Capitol, and it highlights the importance of organ and tissue donation from a cultural perspective.
Members of the state legislature and the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin held an event to spotlight donation and transplantation for National Organ Donation Day.
Of the more than 100,00 Americans waiting for a lifesaving transplant, 2,000 of them are Wisconsinites. 60% of those come from multicultural communities.
The need for a diverse donor register is shown through the Versiti LifeLine art exhibit, which offers the community some encouraging yet personal accounts of survival as told by Divine Nine transplant recipients.
Divine Nine refers to the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities.
"We want to make sure that we highlighted individuals who had to deal with organ donation, tissue donation, making sure that they could tell their stories," said Democratic state Representative LeKeshia Meyers. "This is not just a white issue, not a black issue, not just a Hispanic issue, it is a people issue, and that we all have the ability to help save a life."
The exhibit will be displayed at the State Capitol through Feb. 18.
3 million Wisconsinites are registered organ tissue donors.
To learn more about donation, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or click here.