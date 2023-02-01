Art exhibit celebrating Black women set to open at Madison College

MADISON (WKOW) -- Throughout February, Madison College's Truax Campus will be home to an art exhibit planned by Black women aiming to celebrate their lives and the lives of women who share their identity.
The college's Black Women's Affinity Group (BWAG) is presenting its second annual exhibit, with this year's theme being Protecting the Black Woman.
"It's amazing to see how our artists took that theme and interpreted it in their own way," BWAG President Chevon Bowen said. "So, it's kind of like you see the theme through all the artwork, but you also see that individualism and that power that they all drew from."
Bowen said the exhibit includes work from nine local artists, including Desere Mayo.
Mayo said she's been drawing since she was just 3 years old, and she wants her work now to pay tribute to the Black women who came before her.
"We've done so much throughout the years," she said. "Our history is so packed with amazing inventions, creativity, music, so many things we've done, and I feel like they need to be honored."
Mayo created two original pieces for the exhibit. Both are her silhouette and are filled with pencil drawings of trailblazing Black women like Aretha Franklin, Bessie Coleman, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Harriet Tubman.
"They've all done big things, and a lot of them had people who didn't think they could do it," Mayo said. "They showed the world that we can, and we're going to let other young girls step on our shoulders to do even more."
Bowen said the featured artists were able to create whatever they wanted to, as long as it fit the theme. She said looking at the artwork as it hung in preparation for the exhibit's opening brought up a lot of emotions.
"What our artists ended up creating for our gallery, it speaks to some of the traumas that we've gone through, some of the pain, some of the experiences that we've gone through," she said. "But [it] also shows the beauty and also shows the strength and the life that we have within ourselves."
She said she expects some people who view the exhibit could feel challenged or uncomfortable, but she said that's okay.
"Please sit in that discomfort because that's really the way that you're going to understand more about our lived experiences and maybe even then understand some of those things that you need to do to be an ally for our group," Bowen said.
The exhibit opens Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. It will be on display through February 28.