Art exhibition by long distance friends benefits Ukraine

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Distance, language and even a war cannot come between true friends.
This is the sentiment behind Overt Space Gallery & Gifts' "We Stand With Ukraine" art exhibition Friday night.
"It feels really good to know that we can help directly with the frontlines," said Katherine Simdon, longtime artist and owner of Overt Space Gallery & Gifts.
Simdon organized the exhibition with her good friend August McGinnity-Wake with the goal of helping their friend Kyrylo Beskorovainyi, or Ky for short, in Ukraine.
"There's so much going on that I think the war has faded into the background a little bit in the American mind, but we hope something like this can maybe help cultivate a little more urgency around this conflict," McGinnity-Wake said.
Ky first came to Wisconsin back in 2010 with a foreign exchange student program. The three met at Cambridge High School. Since then, they have kept up a long distance friendship.
"Having international friendships, I think, expands our own cultural competency," McGinnity-Wake said. "Then, when something like a war breaks out, it can really make a hit a lot closer to home."
Friday's exhibition features paintings, sculptures and jewelry from 13 artists -- some of whom are Ukrainian.
"I want my art to bring beauty and bring joy," said artist and interior designer Nastia Craig.
Craig was born in Odessa and now lives in Madison. She submitted six pieces she painted during the war.
"I just wanted to kind of assign them my feelings or the thoughts I had, you know, throughout this time," Craig said. "I think maybe not just me, but a lot of other artists probably are feeling very, I would say compelled to do to do something."
Ky himself planned to make a video appearance at Friday's exhibition to thank artists and guests for taking part.
"We are seeking our freedom. Therefore, this unity is very important for us -- even small steps, small donations, they bring our victory closer," Ky said.
45% of proceeds from the art exhibition will go to buy equipment like drones and walkie talkies for soldiers on the front lines. According to Ky, all donors will receive a report outlining what was bought with their donations via email.
"They are life changing," Ky said. "They can decide whether the whole battalion will survive."
The exhibition runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday night, but art will be available both in-person and online until September 24th. Prices range from $30 to $4,000.
"Me and I know that all of Ukrainians are very grateful to American people," Ky said. "People who, you know, put out Ukrainian flags, or put stickers on their cars that say 'We stand with Ukraine.' That is very meaningful and very essential."
You can check the artwork out here.