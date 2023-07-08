Art Fair Off the Square promotes artists from Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Dane County residents know, Madison's Capitol Square is always bustling with activities. On Saturday, the festivities were not limited to the Square as visitors enjoyed Art Fair Off the Square.
Art Fair Off the Square sits next to Art Fair On the Square so pedestrians can visit both.
While the larger show has many national artists, Art Fair Off the Square is committed to only presenting artists from Wisconsin.
Danielle Brown, the onsite coordinator for Art Fair Off the Square, says this dedication to Wisconsin natives offers artists a unique opportunity.
"The benefit is that they're promoting their local goods and their skills to other people in our state," Brown said.
Brown said attending the event allows visitors to support local artists, while shopping for one-of-a-kind pieces to take home.
"Our artists are some of the best in the nation," Brown said.
Saturday marked the 44th year of the annual event.
"We're really proud of all of our artists and our art fair here," Brown said.