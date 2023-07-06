Art Fair on the Square returns to Madison for its 65th year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Art Fair on the Square is returning to Madison for its 65th year.
There will be mix of music, entertainment and outdoor dining. More than 500 artists will also be there, exhibiting their paintings, prints, jewelry and more. Each year, organizers say nearly 200,000 people visit Capitol Square for the event.
"You're going to see great art. From painting to woodwork to furniture, to sculpture, metal work, printmaking, so much, I'm pretty sure you'll find something you love," said Veronica Castillo, director of events and rentals at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.
Castillo encourages people to set their route before making their way to the square.
"All the artists are posted with their booth number. So, if you wanted to see who's there, it's a great way to start. And when you arrive, you can stop by our membership table or info booth and grab a program. And that really has a map to help you navigate," she said.
The fair will be on the square July 8 and 9.
Make sure to check out WKOW's booth -- where you can see some familiar faces and win great prizes. WKOW is a proud sponsor of the event.