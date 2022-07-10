Art Fair on the Square wraps up successful year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday marked the final day of Art Fair on the Square and it could be argued that the best was saved for last.
The annual event brings nearly 500 artists to Madison's Capitol Square to sell paintings, jewelry, sculptures and more.
On this final day, many artists offered sales. That was on top of live music and food.
Proceeds from Art Fair on the Square benefit the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.
"The proceeds from the Art Fair help us the whole year long with our after school program, our kids art adventures on Saturdays, and also with free tours for kids to come and visit this from the schools," Charlotte Cummins, Director of Educational Programs said.
They had a booth on site, where kids were able to try put their artistic skills to the test.
"We set up a kid's Art Center, because you think about all the kids that would love to be artists and they are inspired when they walk around and they see all of the artwork out here and this gives them a chance to be able to do something hands on," Cummins said.
The event returned this year after being significantly scaled back for the season.