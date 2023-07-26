Art of Cheese Festival to come to Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is bringing an artisan cheese festival to the capital city September 29 through October 1.
The Art of Cheese Festival will feature a pop-up market, interactive classes, tours of creameries and dairy farms and the Wisconsin Cheese Ball.
Rachel Kerr with Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin visited 27 News Wednesday to talk about the festival. You can watch her full interview above.
You can see the full festival lineup and buy tickets to the events at ArtofCheeseFestival.com.