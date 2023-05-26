Artificial intelligence, like ChatGPT, could replace millions of jobs

MADISON. Wisc. (WKOW) -- Millions of jobs could be wiped out over the next decade as artificial intelligence systems like ChatGPT continue to improve.
"AI is just so powerful that it's able to do certain mundane things that humans don't necessarily like doing, and it's able to do things better," said author and researcher Thomas Fellows.
Goldman Sachs economists put that number at 300 million, and researchers like Fellows are finding that white-collar workers are most at risk of having their jobs replaced by artificial intelligence.
"Coding was supposed to be a job of the future," he said. "So now you basically have the future taking away jobs of the future, which is very, very scary."
Fellows has spent time researching how ChatGPT could affect the workforce and has worked for a company that specializes in AI systems and programs.
He says jobs in finance, accounting, and coding are all jobs that could be replaced, because those jobs focus on convergent thinking, which you might use to do a math problem or learn a language. But that's exactly the kind of skill set that AI is doing really well right now. He says the jobs that require a more divergent type of thinking are going to be sticking around longer.
"If you're just a convergent thinker and don't have strong human judgment, don't have practical intelligence, and can't think outside the box, you're going to be in trouble," he said.
ChatGPT is starting to have more practical intelligence though, which makes it different from other forms of AI.
"It's starting to think like a human," Fellows said.
But he says ChatGPT, and other artificial intelligence programs have a benefit and should be used as tools to make jobs more efficient.
"If you had a have a tool that can make you more productive, why not use it," he said. "But we've got to do a better job of preparing our students for the workforce."
27 News has reported on how some believe ChatGPT can be used as a resource in educational settings.