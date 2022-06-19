Artists celebrate Juneteenth with empowering creations

MADISON (WKOW)-- Support for Juneteenth is brewing from the Madison community at Working Draft Beer company.
The company hosted their second annual celebration for the holiday, featuring ethnic foods, music and artwork.
Founder and President of Defending Black Girlhood, Lilada Gee, was supporting the day by empowering children of all ages and races with her artwork.
"Part of what I want to do in my art is if you see a black little girl, any girl can enjoy it," Gee said. "Any girl can see herself, you know, and so that's really the whole idea.”
Mike Lroy was another artist at the event.
“Growing up, it was rare to see people of color, especially creatives. So now working with working drafts, we get a platform and it's time to be celebrated and to show our work," Lroy said.
The holiday was first celebrated in Texas on June 19, 1866 when the last of the nation's slaves learned they were free.
Last year, President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a federal holiday. Now, it is celebrated in all 50 states.
"For me, Juneteenth is really about freedom, and freedom for me as a black person in America to be who I want to be do what I want to do, and to express myself," Gee said. "I think it's important to understand that Juneteenth doesn't just impact the Black community. It's really about all of us."
To see more of Lilada Gee and Mike Lroy's work, check out their websites.