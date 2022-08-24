Artists pull out of MMoCA exhibition claiming institutional racism, museum staff defends itself

MADISON (WKOW) — Several artists involved in the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art's (MMoCA) "Ain't I A Woman?" exhibition are pulling out for what they say has been a harmful experience highlighted by evidence of institutional racism. The museum rejected the claims Wednesday.
The exhibition was presented as part of the 43rd Wisconsin Triennial and highlighted the artwork of several local Black women. It also hosted its first Black woman guest curator.
However, the exhibition was repeatedly riddled with controversy throughout its time at the museum, starting with an incident involving artist Lilada Gee and a worker at the Overture Center, in which an employee confronted Gee and told her to use a different entrance of the building while she was working on her art. Gee has called the incident a "racist" confrontation and left her artwork unfinished as a result.
On June 24, after the exhibition opened, surveillance footage showed museum guests damaging Gee's artwork and taking off with pieces of it after being left unattended for 18 minutes. The museum's director, Christina Brungardt, rebuffed the efforts of law enforcement afterward saying the situation was "tense and involved young children."
Brungardt reportedly called Gee and asked if it was okay for the guests to keep the artwork, although the museum says this was "meant to safely and methodically negotiate the work's rightful return."
In an open letter, artists called out the museum for the handling of the incidents.
"Well before the works of these artists rested in their designated places at MMoCA, the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s leadership has failed to demonstrate meaningful care for this exhibition and its participants by both failing to secure against outside harm and repeatedly perpetrating internal institutional harm," the open letter said.
As a result, several of the exhibition's artists pulled out of the Triennial and called for:
- Individual and collective apologies from Brungardt, the Museum and its board, with acknowledgement that the museum was not equipped to host the exhibition
- Financial restitution to artists with priority given to Gee
- Termination of Brungardt and all others in leadership directly responsible for decisions on communications
- An immediate written promise of no retaliation at artists involved in the exhibition
- A commitment to work with artists interested in drafting any next steps as paid consultants
"It is the institution’s responsibility to support artists and protect their artwork," the letter reads. "It is not our responsibility to fix this situation, bear these insults, or offer our artwork to endorse and uphold an institution that has harmed us."
The letter is signed "The collective artists of the MMoCA 2022 Wisconsin Triennial."
The MMoCA issued a lengthy statement in response to the allegations, apologizing once again for the incidents involving Gee, but repudiating claims of institutional racism.
"Since the incident there has been a series of articles, e-mails, and letters criticizing MMoCA administration and the Board of Trustees and leveling inappropriate and unfounded accusations of institutional racism for their handling of this unique situation," the museum's Executive Committee said in a statement. "We do not take these allegations lightly—MMoCA, like all museums, is grappling with historic institutional racism."
The committee also upheld its support for the museum's director.
"First and foremost, we begin by clearly stating our full support of Executive Director Christina Brungardt and her entire staff," the committee said. "This is a team of dedicated individuals who are committed to, and have a proven track record of respecting all artists who exhibit at the museum and the artwork they entrust to us."
The museum also rebuffed the period of time that Gee's artwork was left unattended calling it "an anomaly, not the rule."
The MMoCA's executive committee, which has remained out of the spotlight until now, admits its silence may have been seen as "disrespectful," but was meant to respect the privacy of those involved. The committee admits the silence "did not bear the collaborative fruit that we had hoped."
The committee confirmed several artists had pulled out of the exhibit, but reaffirmed its commitment to supporting artists and staff.
"We are deeply saddened that some artists have chosen to remove their works from it before its October conclusion," the committee said. "One unfortunate incident should not dismantle all of the positive work achieved through this invaluable exhibition, and it most certainly should not be cause for individuals to impugn the reputations of MMoCA or its staff."