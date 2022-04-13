As bats wake from winter, DNR asks you to help them

MADISON (WKOW) — White nose syndrome continues to impact bat populations and the Wisconsin DNR is suggesting building bat homes to help their numbers.
Growing up in northern Wisconsin, Paul White, the Bat Program Lead for the Natural Heritage Conservation is no stranger to bats. Though he's worked with animals like deer, turkey and other birds, White eventually stayed with bats starting 2007. That's seven years before white nose syndrome would be found in Wisconsin.
"I can remember the specific time, in 2007, when my boss pulled me over and said 'Hey, take a look at these pictures'," recalls White when he was shown pictures of bats from the northeast. Unlike other bats he'd seen, these had white on them. Moving along the East Coast and eventually westward, white nose syndrome finally moved into Wisconsin in Spring of 2014.
A fungus though to have originated from either Europe or Asia, it's a rapidly spreading fungus that primarily attacks cave hibernating bats. The reason - the fungus thrives in cold, wet, damp areas. Once in a cave, the fungus moves through the colony attacking the skin of bats.
White says that fungus causes bats to wake up early from hibernation; waking up early causes the bat to go through it's fat reserves sooner which could lead the bat to leave the cave/shelter in search of food. That could lead to death from either cold air exposure, starvation or becoming prey to animals like hawks. And with only one offspring per season, the loss of a single bat is huge, let alone hundreds.
And according to White, in the years following the fungus discovery in Wisconsin all of the state's bats suffered huge population drops. Some populations of bats, specifically the northern long eared bat, saw a 99% population loss.
But nearly 10 years later, White and others who are working to understand the fungus and save the bats, say there's good news. Some bats are surviving after the fungus has attacked them.
"We see this quite readily with survivors that you'll see their wings just look very different than, say, a juvenile bats where it's pristine and free of any marks. Whereas survivors of white-nose syndrome look pretty battered," says White.
Since the fungus does not do well in warmer temperatures, some survivors may have gotten the fungus closer to waking up thus sparing them. However more studies need to be done, says White.
So how can individuals help the Wisconsin bats? White says one simple way is to build a bat house. Especially if you live near water, since the colonies tend to stay in an area that warm so individual bats get dehydrated. Not to mention, water is a great breeding ground for insects which the bats feed on.
Another way to help is to take part in reporting large number of bats to the Wisconsin DNR so they can document a colony. White says volunteering bat counts during the Summer can help too. You can also donate money to the DNR to help them continue to research, surveillance and monitoring.