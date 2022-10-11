As Democrats tout green energy funding in inflation act, Johnson and Barnes are polar opposites on climate

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group of Wisconsin Democrats on Tuesday said they had four billion reasons to celebrate. The state is receiving $4 billion in clean energy funding as part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act.
The sweeping bill is an accomplishment Democrats are touting ahead of next month's midterm elections. Republicans say it includes loads of wasteful spending that won't accomplish much.
When it comes to the $369 billion the bill provides for climate measures, the stark difference between progressives and conservatives is on display in Wisconsin's high-profile race for U.S. Senate.
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski brought up the contest at a press conference Democrats held at the State Capitol. She accused Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson of dismissing efforts to mitigate climate change because he's beholden to donations from fossil fuel companies.
"Big oil Republicans, like Senator Ron Johnson and the Republicans in Congress, didn't vote for these cost savings," Godlewski said. "They didn't vote for this common sense legislation."
During Friday's Senate debate in Milwaukee, Johnson said spending $369 billion on climate initiatives risked worsening inflation while making the U.S. less competitive.
"The climate has always changed and always will change, so I don't deny climate change," Johnson said. "The question is can you really do anything about it? When China, when India, they're gonna be burning fossil fuels, America's gonna have to burn fossil fuels."
Johnson suggested Wisconsin would be better off using its share of the clean energy money to instead mitigate PFAS pollution. The "forever chemicals" have been detected in groundwater sources across the state and have been tied to cases of cancer and other health concerns.
"Rather than focus on CO2, focus on these pollutants that really are harmful," Johnson said Friday. "We oughta take that $369 billion portion of that, and we can allocate that toward addressing real pollution, which PFAS is."
Democrats stood by the stated purpose of Wisconsin's climate funding. It includes rebates covering between 50 and 100 percent of the costs of installing energy efficient appliances, such as heating pumps, water heaters, dryers and ovens.
The program also covers 30 percent of solar panel installation costs and gives businesses credits for making their buildings more energy efficient and purchasing more fuel efficient trucks and vans for their commercial fleets.
Godlewski said those incentives were a way to push back against inflation, because much of the higher costs stem from expensive fuel. With gas prices set to rise again following the OPEC decision to cut production, Godlewski said now was the time to support a path toward energy independence.
"Our dependency on oil and our dependency on oil from other countries, a requirement that we need from other countries to support," Godlewski said. "What this is doing is really leveraging renewable energy sources so we can actually generate power, not just within our own country, but locally."
Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) said the upfront investment now offsets more expensive long-term costs from letting climate change go unchecked.
"We are going to have devastating impacts of climate change in Wisconsin, and on our economy, if we do not take action now," Neubauer said. "So, I am so pleased we are taking this action, and I know that future generations will thank us for this moment in which we decided to step up."
Johnson maintained clean energy investments wouldn't make much of a difference, even though the vast majority of climatologists attribute greenhouse gas emissions to the planet's warming. He said a dramatic shift to wind and solar power would make the U.S. electric grid less stable.
"We have to focus on how we use fossil fuels responsibly," Johnson said. "We simply can't afford spending hundreds of billions of dollars trying to solve a problem that's not solvable."
The White House said the clean energy tax credits will run through 2030. As for the broader effects of the Inflation Reduction Act, projections from the University of Pennsylvania found the act will have no significant effect on inflation.
The review projected the inflation act would reduce the federal deficit by $248 billion, thanks in large part to the adoption of a 15 percent corporate minimum tax.