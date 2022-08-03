As drug overdoses spike, local organization installs overdose aid kits into homes, public buildings

MADISON (WKOW) -- Drug overdose deaths are spiking across the United States, and a public health was issued in Dane County Wednesday after a recent spike in overdoses. Amid all this, one local organization is trying to help out.
Members of the organization "Start Healing Now" installed nine overdose aid kits, or "OAK Kits," in several halfway houses around Madison on Wednesday. The kits are equipped with Narcan, a life-saving drug that reverses drug overdoses.
"For us and our organization, it means saving a life," said Start Healing Now President Jessica Geschke. "We're able to bring in Narcan and provide it here free of charge, along with the overdose aid kits, and hopefully be able to prevent another death here in Madison."
Geschke and her organization have installed kits all across Southern Wisconsin, including in schools and public buildings.
It's a blessing for Sober Living in Madison's director Latisha Landing, who manages the halfway houses getting OAK Kits.
"I'm getting opportunity to do two things: educate my residents and potentially save some of my residents lives," Landing said.
Landing said two people have died of drug overdoses in just one of the houses getting kits Wednesday. The new kits provide her with some comfort.
"It's a act of hope," Landing said. "First box going in — it felt like a win. I stand a chance in this fight. It felt like putting the suit of armor on. You know, I'm ready to enter the battle."
Geschke said these installs, which are funded through donations, are the first steps toward stopping a growing crisis.
"We want Narcan to be a household name," Geschke said. "And it just starts by doing this one OAK Box at a time."