As formula shortage drags on, charitable organizations struggle to help families in need

MADISON (WKOW) -- An organization that's helped needy families find baby formula during the ongoing formula shortage is in desperate need of more donations as supplies run low.
On a typical weekday between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m., the line is out the door at Babies and Beyond. The organization helps families in need with essential items like baby formula and diapers.
Since the baby formula shortage started in the spring, they've seen a surge in demand.
"We've seen well over 150 new families just within the last maybe two months," Babies and Beyond Executive Director Brenda Collins said.
Collins says when the shortage started, the organization had stocked up and was prepared for the increase in demand that federal officials thought would only last a couple of weeks. Now, months later, the organization is down to its last few cans.
"We used to have this full of all different brands, all different kinds," Collins said looking through their shelves. "It's not over. Families are still struggling, they still need that formula. They're still having trouble finding that formula."
With no end to the shortage in sight, families are also turning to local Facebook pages like "Madison Area Formula Finders" for help.
Lorelei Schultz, the Johnson Creek mother who started the page, says the posts have been steady for months.
"You know, the amount of work and exhaustion that goes into finding formula — It's kind of just like, that's how it is now," Schultz said.
Meanwhile, Collins is doing the best she can despite high demand, but says they're running out quickly.
"We are really in need of more donations, and have a variety of different brands, different kinds," Collins said. "So that we can continue to help families that need it."