As inflation rates rise, worker wages lag behind

MADISON (WKOW) -- In March, inflation rates in the United States reached the highest level in more than 40 years. Meanwhile, wages struggled to keep up the pace.
"I think a lot of people are definitely in the same boat as I am and it's tough," Madison father Nick Hanson said.
Since the beginning of the year, Hanson has seen three pay raises through work, and yet he says, he's still struggling to pay off his vehicles and put money toward savings.
"By the end of the month after all the bills are paid for, we're still in the same boat as we were just because things have gone up exponentially," Hanson said.
Experts say low wage workers are feeling the impact the most.
According to a study by the University of Pennsylvania, households with incomes below $20,000 a year saw their wages increase by only about a third of what their cost of living did in 2021.
UW-Madison clinical professor of social work Laura Dresser says the problem has only gotten worse over the years, especially for low-income workers. In many cases, the employers that have offered raises can't match the rate of inflation.
"If your prices are going up by 8%, and your income's only going up by 2%, you will be falling behind," Dresser said.
Dresser says low-wage workers have been stretched thin for years, and today's skyrocketing prices are just highlighting the problem.
"If you look back at workers at the 10th or 20th percentile of the Wisconsin labor force, once you take all the inflation into account, that worker earns less money today than they did 40 years ago," Dresser said.
But UW-Madison economics professor Steve Deller says there may be a silver lining, if inflation rates ease by the end of the year and wages continue to go up.
"Over time, energy prices tend to come down, and food prices tend to come down," Deller said. "So in the long term, these wage increases are actually going to put consumers a little bit ahead."
However, with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the end of the pandemic causing uncertainty, Deller says there's no telling when inflation rates may return to normal.
"Until COVID goes away, or we learn to live with COVID and the Ukraine situation stabilizes, there's going to be a lot of uncertainty in terms of what's happening with inflation," Deller said.