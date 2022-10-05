As legal fees keep mounting, Gableman review costs public more than $1.5 million

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's been nearly two months since Michael Gableman lost his job overseeing Wisconsin Republicans' review of the 2020 election, but his work continues to cost taxpayers as legal bills continue to pile up.
27 News has received a set of documents it requested in August, seeking expense records tied to Gableman's review.
The papers mostly outline bills from outside lawyers Gableman brought in to handle cases ranging from a series of lawsuits over his handling of records, to his ill-fated push to make elections officials answer his questions in private.
Between the August and July billing cycles, five different law firms billed the Assembly for $300,000. Taken with the final months' worth of salary for Gableman and his assistant, along with two Dane County judges' orders for the Assembly to cover the opposing side's attorney fees, Gableman's review has now cost the public more than $1.5 million.
The costs are more than double the amount of Gableman's original budget, which was set at $676,000.
Speaker Robin Vos, who hired Gableman to lead the investigation in the summer of 2021, did not respond to multiple messages this week.
The bulk of this summer's legal fees are tied to a lawsuit filed by liberal watchdog group, American Oversight. The group claimed Gableman failed to properly store and produce documents related to his investigation.
Gableman eventually admitted in court he had deleted records he didn't think would be useful to his investigation.
Two Dane County judges sided with American Oversight, ruling the Assembly should cover the group's legal fees to the tune of $285,500.
Vos terminated Gableman's contract before he could produce a final report. An interim report the former state Supreme Court justice presented in March produced hardly any new information, instead mirroring what had already been found in nonpartisan and outside conservative reviews.
A pair of other cases brought by American Oversight remain open, and Assembly lawyers have appealed the ruling that the legislative body should cover American Oversight's legal fees.
Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison), who's on the Assembly elections committee, said the ongoing litigation should end immediately.
"I think it's appalling that the taxpayers continue to foot the bill for what was really a fool's errand," Subeck said.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton), who's the GOP candidate for secretary of state and seeks to add at least some election duties to the office, said she agreed with Vos' decision to fire Gableman.
As for the legal costs, she said it's indicative of a larger overall problem in state politics.
"We have had unprecedented litigation in my time serving in the legislature," Loudenbeck said. "There are a lot of lawsuits from Republicans and Democrats that I would argue are not the best use of taxpayer dollars."
In court, the Office of Special Counsel continues to be represented by outside lawyers, even if the office is essentially unstaffed.
UW-Madison Political Science Professor Barry Burden said it's an irregular scenario, but one for which the public is still responsible.
"It does seem to go back to the taxpayer, ultimately," Burden said. "And probably out of funds that the legislature controls, even though the Special Counsel, himself, is not working. In the end, he was appointed by the state legislature, by the speaker."