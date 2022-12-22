As snowstorm hits Madison, minimal delays for Metro buses and mostly quiet for downtown businesses

MADISON (WKOW) -- Most of the action around Capitol Square Thursday came from the plows and scrubbing brushes of contractors working to keep streets, sidewalks, and ramps clear.
Inside Teddywedgers at the top of State Street, owner Anthony Rineer said traffic was light throughout the lunch hour. Between the approaching Christmas holiday and plummeting temperatures, Rineer said it was to be expected.
Even as snow whipped around outside, Rinner said the day was enjoyable, as he got to remain inside watching the snow from behind a rack of meat and vegetable-stuffed pasties.
"It feels really comfy," Rineer said. "It's like, really beautiful outside with all the snow and stuff, and the oven back here keeps it really hot, so it's really nice."
On the whole, downtown Madison remained picturesque, even from the Capitol's observation deck, where blasts of cold air hit that much harder from the exposed space just under the Capitol dome.
The deck was closed to the public due to snow cover, but Department of Administration officials gave 27 News brief access to document the high winds and reduced visibility down the streets that sprawl from the square.
Back on the ground, Metro Transit buses from different routes continues to circle the square throughout the afternoon. Metro Spokesperson Mick Rusch said delays had been minimal Thursday.
"We're inching toward a holiday, school's not in session, so that's a lot less traffic on the streets," Rusch said. "It does allow us to move a little more freely through traffic."
Rusch cautioned as temperatures plummet and winds remain extremely gusty, there could be more weather delays. Metro officials said the best course of action for riders was to check for real-time bus locations on Metro's website.
"We're not immune to delays due to weather, so we encourage people to dress warmly," Rusch said. "Keep an eye on where your buses are, and just be prepared for some delays during the day."
Rusch said Metro may use some of its buses as mobile warming centers as the extreme cold continues, but added Metro hadn't yet made a decision on that.
Metro did announce Thursday there would be reduced service hours Saturday through Monday in observation of Christmas. Bus service will end at 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. On Monday, Metro will run on its holiday schedule.
While downtown traffic figures to remain slim into the weekend, Rineer said his advice was for passersby to load up on pasties, both for a meal, and to use as an unconventional heat pack.
"These things stay hot forever," Rineer said. "So it's just kind of nice to put in your coat, and just help you stay warm that way."