As temperatures soar, some pools remain closed due to staffing shortages

BELOIT (WKOW) -- On the hottest day of the year so far, Beloit's Krueger Pool is still closed to the public, because a shortage of lifeguards has made it difficult to safely staff the pool. It's just one story of dozens across the country as the U.S. grapples with a national lifeguard shortage.
"It's been a struggle," Beloit Recreation Supervisor and Manager Spencer Waite said. "As some people are aware, you know, there's a nationwide shortage of lifeguards, and obviously, it's affected the Beloit community as well."
Waite has served for the Beloit Parks Department for 21 years, but he's never seen a shortage as bad as this one.
"We were scheduled to open up last weekend," Waite said. "But unfortunately, due to staffing and obviously safety concerns, we just made the decision, it was not in the best interest of our community."
The pool is scheduled to open on June 18, although Waite admits, the opening is contingent on their crew to be able to hire more staff.
They currently only have 7 lifeguards, far shy of the necessary 25.
Krueger Pool is just one of a number of pools across the country that has been dealing with the shortage. According to the American Lifeguard Association, one-third to one-half of all of the country's 300,000 pools are dealing with staffing issues this summer.
At Madison's Goodman Pool, pool managers are dealing with the same issues, although not as severe.
Lisa Laschinger, Assistant Parks Superintendent for the Madison Parks Commission, says they've luckily been able to eke out enough staff to keep the pool open, although they're still far short of where they need to be.
"The number of applicants this year across the board with all of our hourly positions has been a lot lower than what we normally have," Laschinger said.
Unfortunately Waite didn't have the same option. He says he's interviewed three candidates over the past few days, but the upcoming June 18 deadline is looming.
"We will eventually get the facility open, and we look forward to that," Waite said. "But I just ask for the patience of the public to work with us through this process."