As test scores reveal nation's worst racial gap, Evers and Michels offer starkly different solutions

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- As staffers handed out 'Parents for Michels' signs before a rally here Wednesday, it became clear education would be a big theme when Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited to boost Wisconsin's GOP candidate for governor, Tim Michels.
Youngkin raised eyebrows across the U.S. last November when he was elected in a commonwealth that President Joe Biden won by 10 percentage points in 2020. He ran a campaign that largely focused on giving parents more control over what's taught in schools.
The rally came two days after national test scores revealed Wisconsin had the nation's biggest performance gap between Black and White students.
Wisconsin's racial gap was the worst in the U.S. among both fourth and eighth graders in both reading and math. The results did not include every state; 13 did not include racial data.
While the size of that gap varied by category, both Michels and Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers said the results were still alarming. How they proposed going about addressing the disparity was a sharp contrast.
Michels on Wednesday repeated a familiar refrain from Wisconsin Republicans: expand school choice, removing income limits on which families are eligible for private school vouchers.
"We have to do better," Michels said. "We're gonna bring competition into the education marketplace. We're gonna empower parents. We're gonna get back to the ABCs because these are the future leaders of Wisconsin."
Evers called for public schools to receive additional funding. At a Madison get-out-the-vote-rally Tuesday, Evers said Michels didn't appreciate the funding gap on a per student basis between schools in affluent communities and those with high rates of poverty because he'd sent his kids to east coast private schools.
"If you were a wealthy person in Connecticut, and you were sending your son or daughter to a private school there, you'd be paying $47,000 a year," Evers said. "Milwaukee Public Schools spends $16,000 a year, so it is about resources also."
Evers was asked if, as the former state superintendent overseeing education in Wisconsin, he felt personally responsible for the wide racial gap.
"I have a sense of responsibility, as should every Wisconsinite," Evers said. "We shouldn't have that gap, and we've worked hard to overcome that, and I'm certain the pandemic didn't help."
Michels countered too many schools were teaching about social equity instead of educational basics, like reading and math.
While he's mentioned Critical Race Theory, even though there's no evidence the advanced legal theory is being taught outside of colleges in Wisconsin, he said dreadful reading comprehension scores in a number of Milwaukee schools were evidence of bureaucrats failing to put students' learning first.
"We're gonna empower parents. We're gonna put parents back in charge of their sons' and daughters' education," Michels said. "Right now, education is being run by the educrats in Madison, and they're saying 'we're smarter than parents. We know what's best.' Parents are very frustrated."
The testing wasn't all bad for Wisconsin. While the national results found students across the U.S. tested well below pre-pandemic levels, Wisconsin's math and reading declines were less steep than those in most states.
Youngkin and Michels rounded out their remarks with an additional focus on crime, reforming election laws, and the economy. Michels repeated his pledge to push for using Wisconsin record $5.8 billion surplus on sweeping tax breaks.
Evers has proposed using much of that surplus to boost K-12 spending, while also sending rebate checks to families statewide. Republican legislative leaders have declined to act on Evers' proposals, saying they want to address the surplus after the election, now less than two weeks away.