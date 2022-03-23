As zoos take precautions against bird flu, health experts say its risk to humans is low

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, officials at the Henry Vilas Zoo announced they'd be removing the zoo's bird species from public display and moving them indoors until April due to the threat of bird flu. Health experts say while the disease poses a serious threat to flocks, its risk to humans is currently low.
The zoo's primary contract vet, Dr. Mary Thurber, says the move comes in response to the recent detection of avian flu in a chicken flock in Jefferson County.
"We've actually moved all the birds indoors so that they're not exposed to native wildlife, that can transmit avian influenza," Thurber said.
Along with moving bird species indoors, zoo staff has also increased the use of personal protective equipment, started using footbaths before interacting with birds, and started making sure they are using new uniforms washed on site.
"Unfortunately, if this virus gets transmitted to other bird species, especially poultry, chickens, and turkeys, but certainly other species as well, it unfortunately, can be really highly fatal," Therber said. "So it is something that we really would prefer to keep out of our zoo, if possible, and keep our birds safe and healthy."
While officials at the zoo are taking the flu very seriously, health experts like UW Health's Interim Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Dan Shirley say the threat to humans is low.
"This is not the type of thing we expect caused big time human problems," Shirley said.
Shirley says of the two most common forms of bird flu, H7N9 and H5N1, the birds infected in Wisconsin are of the H5N1 strain. Both are very contagious and deadly in bird populations, but don't pose a serious threat to humans except in very rare cases.
"We've never seen sustained human to human transmission of these two bird flus," Shirley said. "And that's really the key. That's what we're trying to protect against. We haven't seen it, but that's why everyone takes it seriously upfront when it happens in birds."
Thurber and Shirley say if you have birds, it's best to keep them indoors. Otherwise, humans shouldn't feel uncomfortable outside.