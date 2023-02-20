Ascendium donates $2.5M to Black Business Hub

MADISON (WKOW) — The Urban League of Greater Madison is reaching another exciting milestone for its Black Business Hub project.
Ascendium is donating $2.5 million to the hub. The generous donation puts the hub past $24 million raised, which means it's less than $2 million away from its fundraising goal.
The new hub aims to support underserved businesses and entrepreneurs by providing training, loans, mentoring and educational support.
"We understand that sustain investing in our communities makes us all stronger. And the black black business hub is going to do just that," said Roger Ervin, of the Ascendium Board of Directors.
The 81,000 square foot building is going up on the south side of Madison and is expected to open this spring.
"We at Ascendium can't wait to see the opening and be here to celebrate and look forward to a new generation of entrepreneurs, black and people of color, to develop, thrive and eventually also give back to the wonderful community at Madison that we all so much love," Ervin said.