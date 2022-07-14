Ascendium offers student loan support to United Way of Dane County employees and partners

MADISON (WKOW) -- People living in the Dane County area may be eligible for student loan support, thanks to the United Way.
The company's longtime philanthropic partner, Ascendium, has offered their student loan support to United Way and all of its partner agency employees.
Through Ascendium's services, employees can access one-on-one counseling, online resources and optional webinars to help them apply for student loan benefits.
This support can help employees get significant financial relief.
Beth Erickson is Vice President of Solutions for Ascendium. She said, "We're finding that during this waiver period, that on average, we are seeing folks that are at an average getting $65,000 in student loan forgiveness, because they have already served for 10 years in the communities or in public service and they have been paying on their student loans."
Eligible employees can access Ascendium's services until October 31.