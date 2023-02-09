 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Between 2 and 5 inches have already fallen in
a band of heavy snow this morning. An additional 1 to 3 inches
of snow are expected through this afternoon. Storm total
accumulation will vary between 4 and 8 inches the warning area.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Ashland Co. DA won't file charges in deadly crash involving former state Sen. Janet Bewley

  • Updated
  • 0
BEWLEY CRASH 2.jpg

ASHLAND (WKOW) — The Ashland County District Attorney has decided not to file criminal charges in a deadly crash over the summer involving former state Senator Janet Bewley (D-Mason). 

DA David Meany issued his report Thursday about the crash, which took place in late July. The crash killed Alyssa Ortman, 27, of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, and her five-year-old daughter. Sen. Bewley wasn't seriously hurt. 

Meany said none of the law enforcement agencies involved in investigating the crash referred potential criminal charges. After he independently reviewed evidence submitted by those agencies, he said his office does not intend to file criminal charges from the crash. 

Meany explains the crash took place on Highway 2. He said Ortman's Honda Civic collided with Bewley's Volkswagen Golf as Bewley pulled out of an access drive. The impact of the crash spun the Civic into the westbound lane, where it was hit again by an SUV. Meany said the second collision led to the death of Ortman and her daughter. 

Meany cited data the Wisconsin State Patrol obtained during a forensic investigation of the Civic, which showed how fast the car was traveling before the crash. The data shows the Civic was traveling 94 mph five seconds before the crash and 100 mph a second and a half before the crash. He said brakes didn't activate on the vehicle until a second before the crash. 

Meany said a toxicology report of a blood sample taken from Ortman after the crash showed she had "a detectable amount" of Delta 9 THC in her blood at the time of the accident. 

Meany confirmed Bewley had an eye operation the day before the crash and was on the phone with a reporter, but said there isn't evidence to show Bewley's eyesight was impaired, or she was distracted by the phone at the time of the crash. 

Meany said he can't come to the conclusion that the State would be able, beyond a reasonable doubt, prove Bewley acted in a "criminally negligent" or "criminally reckless" manner. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you