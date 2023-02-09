Ashland Co. DA won't file charges in deadly crash involving former state Sen. Janet Bewley

ASHLAND (WKOW) — The Ashland County District Attorney has decided not to file criminal charges in a deadly crash over the summer involving former state Senator Janet Bewley (D-Mason).

DA David Meany issued his report Thursday about the crash, which took place in late July. The crash killed Alyssa Ortman, 27, of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, and her five-year-old daughter. Sen. Bewley wasn't seriously hurt.

Meany said none of the law enforcement agencies involved in investigating the crash referred potential criminal charges. After he independently reviewed evidence submitted by those agencies, he said his office does not intend to file criminal charges from the crash.

Meany explains the crash took place on Highway 2. He said Ortman's Honda Civic collided with Bewley's Volkswagen Golf as Bewley pulled out of an access drive. The impact of the crash spun the Civic into the westbound lane, where it was hit again by an SUV. Meany said the second collision led to the death of Ortman and her daughter.

Meany cited data the Wisconsin State Patrol obtained during a forensic investigation of the Civic, which showed how fast the car was traveling before the crash. The data shows the Civic was traveling 94 mph five seconds before the crash and 100 mph a second and a half before the crash. He said brakes didn't activate on the vehicle until a second before the crash.

Meany said a toxicology report of a blood sample taken from Ortman after the crash showed she had "a detectable amount" of Delta 9 THC in her blood at the time of the accident.

Meany confirmed Bewley had an eye operation the day before the crash and was on the phone with a reporter, but said there isn't evidence to show Bewley's eyesight was impaired, or she was distracted by the phone at the time of the crash.

Meany said he can't come to the conclusion that the State would be able, beyond a reasonable doubt, prove Bewley acted in a "criminally negligent" or "criminally reckless" manner.