Asian American community members calling attention to rise in hate crimes this AAPI Heritage month

MADISON (WKOW) -- This Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, many Asian Americans are celebrating their culture but also raising awareness about the skyrocketing rate of hate crimes against their community in the United States.
"There's been 11,000 plus hate crimes against Asians and AAPIs throughout the United States," Wisconsin AAPI Coalition board member Erik Kennedy said. "And law enforcement believes that that number is underreported."
Kennedy says this month is about raising awareness about the growing atmosphere of hate against Asian Americans since the pandemic began.
A report from the FBI found hate crimes against Asian Americans increased 76% from 2019 to 2020.
Since the pandemic began, the organization Stop AAPI Hate has recorded reports of hate crimes in the U.S. Thus far, they've recorded more than 10,000 instances.
Kennedy says the pandemic and political rhetoric have a lot to do with it.
"Unfortunately, not only elected officials but also community members really coined the term the Chinese virus at the beginning," Kennedy said. "So we need to come together as a community to really call it out, report it and also stand up for each other and advocate that hate has no place within our communities."
Lawmakers are trying to make a difference. The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act was signed into law last May and requires the Justice Department to review potential hate crimes with potential ties to the pandemic.
It also aids local organizations in efforts to raise awareness about the growing trend of hate toward the Asian American community in the United States.
But Kennedy says there's still a long way to go.
"I think we as a community have the responsibility to no longer sit on the sidelines and really continue to call out hate, report it and then also continue to be an advocate and an ally," Kennedy said.