Ask a Doctor: Concussion safety during football season

MADISON (WKOW) — We're in the middle of football season and that means many players are taking hard hits on the gridiron. Doctors say that could lead to a concussion.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, the team talked to Dr. Alison Brooks, pediatric sports medicine physician with UW Health Kids.
She hit on topics like what to look out for if you think your child has a concussion, and add-on products that claim to protect against brain injuries— including caps and padded strips.
"There's really very little research on those products," she said. "I think it's difficult to recommend them at this time."
Dr. Brooks also explained in detail, what a concussion is. Click on the attached clip to watch the full interview.