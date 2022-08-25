Ask a Doctor: Getting family into a healthy food routine

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new school year is right around the corner and health experts say it's a good time to get your family back into a healthy food routine.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Camila Martin, pediatric registered dietitian, UW Health Kids in Madison, stopped by to give us ideas.
Martin said a well-balanced breakfast is a good place to start.
"Breakfast consumption has been shown to enhance academic performance by improving cognitive functions such as memory, attention, reaction time, and word recall."
She warns, parents need to look out for sugary drinks. Instead, increase fruit and vegetable intake.
"One study showed that students with higher intake of fruits and vegetables were less likely to fail literacy assessments than students with intake below the recommended guidelines of 5 servings per day."
Martin said in the end, you should try to have fun with food and make eating a good experience.
Watch the full interview by clicking on the attached video.