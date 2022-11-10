Ask a Doctor: Sudden Cardiac Death in younger athletes

MADISON (WKOW) — When you think about someone dying from a cardiac event, young people aren't usually top of mind. But maybe they should be.
In July, 2022, 20-year-old Derek Gray died at a basketball camp. He was a standout player for UW-Whitewater and his death sent shockwaves through the community.
It was later determined that he died of a cardiac event.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, the team sat down with Dr. Lee Eckhardt from UW Health's Molecular Arrhythmia Research Program.
She explained that Sudden Cardiac Death happens when there's an abrupt stop in normal heart function.
"That causes the pump to stop functioning, and someone might collapse and fall down," she said.
Dr. Eckhardt said there are some things you can be looking out for before a cardiac event, like passing out during exercise, chest pain or an unusual shortness of breath.
The next step, bringing up those concerns to a doctor.
"Your primary care physician is completely adept at sifting through the different symptoms that someone might have," said Dr. Eckhardt.
From there, more extensive screening might be needed.
Dr. Eckhardt said UW-Madison athletes work with sports medicine professionals. They combine history and physical with electrical signal from the heart to flag individuals that could be at risk.