Ask a Doctor: Toy safety ahead of the holidays

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the holidays upon us, many toys will be gifted to children. But doctors say you need to be careful with what you let your children play with.
Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Dr. Kathryn Less joined the team to talk about some of the things parents should be on the lookout for.
She gave several reminders from UW Health Kids and Safe Kids Worldwide to keep your kiddies safe this holiday season:
The most important things parents or guardians can do is to make sure toys are age-appropriate, keep an eye on the child and look out for broken toys
Consider your child’s age when purchasing a toy or game this holiday season. Take an extra second to read the instruction carefully to make sure the gift is just right.
Keep an eye out for small pieces, especially button batteries, that may be included in electronic toys. These kinds of games are meant for older kids, but they can pose a potentially dangerous choking hazard to younger, curious siblings. Therefore, it is important to keep toys separate by age.
Check to make sure there aren’t any shape edges, small parts or other potential choking hazards before you purchase the toy.
Health experts say you can keep toys safe and undamaged by using a bin or a container to store them.